Sumter man arrested in connection with Christmas day shooting at El Cheapo

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect believed to be the shooter related in a incident that occurred Christmas Day at the El Cheapo convenience store in Sumter.

Daundre Dyquan Wilson, 21, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Also Faquanta Benjamin, 17, was charged with attempted murder for the same incident.

The two men entered El Cheapo store located at 4756 Broad Street and got into an argument with a third person who was a customer inside the store.

The argument then escalated outside when one of the men pulled out a weapon, shot the victim, a 20-year-old man, in the lower body and fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Columbia where he was listed last in stable condition.

Wilson is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Benjamin was freed on house arrest.