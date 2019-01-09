Active duty troops at US-Mexico border to cost $132 million by the end of January, defense officials say Jan 9, 2019 7:16 PM EST abccolumbiasitestaff, The price for having active duty troops at the southern border is expected to increased to $132 million by the end of January. Categories: National News, News, Politics Tags: Department of Defense, Military ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Fort Jackson kicks off holiday season with annual ... More Details in Ft. Jackson Accident Job fair to feature opportunities for veterans, sp... US Launches Airstrikes Against ISIS in Libya