Couple found dead in state park were both shot in the head

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a couple found dead in a state park were both shot in the head.

Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan says 35-year-old Janis Quintero Natos and 38-year-old Jamell Reggie Carter were both killed by someone else.

Duncan told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that it appears the couple was killed on Dec. 12, the same day they were last seen at their Bamberg home.

Authorities say their bodies were found Jan. 4 at Rivers Bridge State Park in Bamberg County.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the deaths and says no arrests have been made.

