Source: More changes coming to Gamecock football staff

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source confirmed to ABC Columbia Thursday that more changes are coming to the Gamecock football staff.

Defensive line coach Lance Thompson will not be back next season in what a source described as a “business decision”. It’s unclear whether Thompson left on his own accord or he was let go.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Thompson served as Carolina’s defensive line coach for three seasons under Will Muschamp, after coaching at Alabama from 2012-2014.

 

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Gamecocks shake up staff, hiring one assistant, mo...
WATCH: Hilinski celebrates first win as a Gamecock...
Martin proud, happy for Kotsar after OT upset of M...
Gamecock players break down Kotsar’s stellar...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android