Source: More changes coming to Gamecock football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source confirmed to ABC Columbia Thursday that more changes are coming to the Gamecock football staff.

Defensive line coach Lance Thompson will not be back next season in what a source described as a “business decision”. It’s unclear whether Thompson left on his own accord or he was let go.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Thompson served as Carolina’s defensive line coach for three seasons under Will Muschamp, after coaching at Alabama from 2012-2014.