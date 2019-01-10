South Carolina panel advances bill on medical pot research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A panel of South Carolina legislators has advanced a resolution urging Congress to open more research on medical uses for marijuana.

The measure approved Thursday now goes to the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee for consideration.

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky is a lobbyist for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a nonprofit that works toward expanding safe uses for treatments including marijuana.

He testified at a hearing Thursday that his organization is doing research into the effectiveness of cannabis for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder that is resistant to other treatments. He says the government needs to make more cannabis available for research.

Lubecky suggested that the resolution include the U.S. attorney general, and lawmakers said they would do so.