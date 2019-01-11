Coast Guard reprimands officer over white supremacy sign

Associated Press,

A Charleston Coast Guard officer is reprimanded for flashing a white supremacy hand sign on live TV.
Facebook/@USCGSectorCharleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard has reprimanded a Coast Guard officer in South Carolina for flashing a white supremacy hand sign on live television.

The Post and Courier reports the man was censured for intentionally using the hand gesture in Charleston during the emergency response to Hurricane Florence in September.

The newspaper reports the Coast Guard officer was in the background of a television shot while another person was being interviewed. He flashed a hand sign associated with white supremacy.

The man hasn’t been publicly identified. But a Coast Guard letter says his actions showed a lack of maturity and an inability to understand the gravity of a weather disaster.

The incident received national attention and the Coast Guard issued a statement saying the person was removed from the emergency response team.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Charleston votes to ban items threatening ecosyste...
Man killed at ChuckECheese, may have been targeted...
Soldier turned DJ just home from Afghanistan shot ...
Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders f...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android