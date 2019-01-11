CPD: 4 men wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find 4 suspects accused of stealing several items from a Marsteller St. home.

Investigators say on December 8th, 4 suspects who all appear to be young males, broke into a home on 3600 block of Marsteller St.

Officials say they stole several flat screen televisions, gold coins, and other items.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Search continues for man suspected of two burglari...
Search for Two Notch burglary suspect
Armed and dangerous man accused of assaulting a pr...
Woman charged with stealing thousands in weapons a...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android