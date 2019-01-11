CPD: 4 men wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home

Columbia Police say this is 1 of 4 suspects wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home. Columbia Police Dept.

Columbia Police say this is another suspect wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home. Columbia Police Dept.

Columbia Police say this is the third suspect wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home. Columbia Police Dept.

Columbia Police say this is the fourth suspect wanted for stealing several TVs from a Marsteller St. home. Columbia Police Dept.







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find 4 suspects accused of stealing several items from a Marsteller St. home.

Investigators say on December 8th, 4 suspects who all appear to be young males, broke into a home on 3600 block of Marsteller St.

Officials say they stole several flat screen televisions, gold coins, and other items.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.