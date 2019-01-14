Ice at the South Pole is Melting 6 Times Faster than 40 Years Ago

John Farley,

A new study from the National Academy of Sciences (one of the most prestigious science organizations in the world) shows that Antarctic Ice is melting 6 times faster than in the 1980’s. And this trend is expected to continue going forward. That’s not good news. If all of the ice in Antarctica melted, sea level would rise roughly 190 feet above where it is today. Here’s the whole story: http://time.com/5502561/antarctica-losing-ice-climate-change/

 

