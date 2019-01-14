SCDOT encourages community to report area potholes

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)-South Carolina’s Department of Transportation is asking that people to report area potholes. SCDOT will be conducting statewide pothole repairs in what they are calling a “pothole blitz”.

Officials say a rainy fall and early winter has contributed to the increase in potholes.

This is in an effort to repair roads and decrease pothole related vehicle damage, transportation officials say crews will work extra hours to get as many potholes filled as possible.

Click here to report area potholes or call the Pothole Hotline at 855-467-236