Search continues for duo suspected of shoplifting thousands in jewelry

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman they say were involved in a jewelry theft at the Walmart the day after Christmas. Authorities were able to capture the two on surveillance video inside the store and have now been identified, but remain on the loose.

Authorities say around 11:30 at night, 36 year old Jennifer Schwartz (Parker) and 35 year old Floyd Wesley Craven went into the North Road Walmart and according to security watched Craven stuffing jewelry into the woman’s open purse.

According to employees at the business, the stolen items are estimated to be in the thousands. The two were identified by several tips that started coming into the Sheriff’s Office, as well as pictures of the duo. Now other agencies around the Lowcountry are investigating similar incidents.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either of these people, you are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803)534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.