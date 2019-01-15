Annual King Day march and rally at South Carolina State House

Sierra Artemus,

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
annual march and rally at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The city  of Columbia will be honoring the birthday of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual “King Day” march and rally Monday January 21st.

The event will take place in front of the South Carolina State house and is set to begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm.

The  March and Rally will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Dr. King marker at 3 pm dedicated by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in which Dr. King was a member.

We will update you on the list of closures and any other changes due to the observation of Dr. Kings birthday as that information becomes available.

 

 

