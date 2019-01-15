Panthers hire new secondary coach

Perry Fewell has been hired as the Carolina Panthers secondary coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Fewell has 34 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL, and spent the past two seasons as secondary coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18).

In the last two seasons, the Jaguars allowed just 182.2 passing yards per game, which led the NFL. Jacksonville recorded 32 interceptions in 2017-18, tied for fifth in the NFL, while holding opponents to a 76.4 passer rating, best in the NFL.

Fewell spent the previous two seasons with the Washington Redskins (2015-16) as the team’s defensive backs coach. Prior to the Redskins, Fewell spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, a stint that included a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. In Fewell’s five seasons in New York from 2010-14, his unit amassed 160 takeaways, the second-most in the NFC and third-most in the NFL.

From 2006-09, Fewell spent four seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator. He was the team’s interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2009 season.

Fewell coached defensive backs for the Chicago Bears in 2005 with current Panthers coach Ron Rivera who was then the Bears defensive coordinator. That Bears team led the NFC with 24 interceptions and cornerback Nathan Vasher and safety Mike Brown were both selected to the Pro Bowl.

Fewell had previously served as secondary coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2003-04. Fewell entered the NFL as the defensive backs coach for the Jaguars in 1998, a position he held through the 2002 season.

Prior to entering the NFL, Fewell spent 13 years coaching at the collegiate level. Fewell spent three seasons at Vanderbilt where he coached the secondary from 1995-97 and was also the assistant head coach in his final season there. He also spent time at Army (1992-95, 1987) and Kent State (1988-91) after starting as a graduate assistant at North Carolina (1985-86).

Fewell lettered as a defensive back at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) from 1980-83 and was part of the university’s 2011 Hall of Fame class. He lettered on the football and track teams at South Point High School in Belmont, N.C., and was inducted into the Belmont Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He also earned induction into the Gaston County (N.C.) Hall of Fame in June 2012.