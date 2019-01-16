A’ja Wilson joining SEC Network as January programming lineup tips off

Gamecock Great A’ja Wilson joins SEC Network as a college basketball analyst this winter, contributing to SEC Now and calling select SEC games on ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network. The FIBA World Cup gold medalist already has a bit of on-air experience under her belt this season, providing commentary on South Carolina games on SEC Network+ earlier this year.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network will air a live, 30-minute pregame SEC Now leading into the network’s weekly Thursday night women’s basketball doubleheader, delving into the unique headlines and untold storylines of SEC women’s basketball while previewing the evening’s slate of games across all networks.

Wilson will team up with ESPN analyst Steffi Sorensen and SEC Network anchor and fellow Gamecock Alyssa Lang for the first two editions of the new Thursday pregame SEC Now, as well as the 30-minute show recapping Thursday’s action from around the SEC. Wilson will also join studio coverage of the 2019 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC.