CPD: Man wanted for stealing packages on Christmas identified

Columbia Police say Dion Reeves is accused of stealing packages from a home on River Dr. on Christmas day. Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police has identified a man wanted for stealing packages on Christmas day.

Investigators say Dion Reeves is accused of stealing packages from a home on River Dr.

If captured, he faces a larceny charge.

If you know where Reeves is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

