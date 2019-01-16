CPD: Man wanted for stealing packages on Christmas identified

#Crimestoppers | Caught on a home security camera. Can you help our property crimes investigators ID this package thief? He may be called a Grinch after swiping packages on Christmas Day from a River Drive home. 1-888-CRIME-SC w/ your tips. pic.twitter.com/sAIlnsPslS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 2, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police has identified a man wanted for stealing packages on Christmas day.

Investigators say Dion Reeves is accused of stealing packages from a home on River Dr.

If captured, he faces a larceny charge.

If you know where Reeves is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.