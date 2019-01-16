Gamecock softball picked to finish fourth in SEC

The Southeastern Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll Wednesday where the Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth among the 13 teams. Florida, Georgia and Tennessee rounded out the top-four, while Arkansas was picked to finish fifth.

The defending SEC Champion Gators, along with the Bulldogs and Kentucky received the 13 first-place votes.

Coming off a 49-17 season in which Carolina finished third in the SEC and reached its second-ever super regional, the Gamecocks look to build upon last season’s success with 13 returners for the 2019 year.

South Carolina opens the season Feb. 7 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, against BYU and Baylor before starting SEC play March 8 against Kentucky at Carolina Stadium at Beckham Field.

For more information on the Gamecocks, continue to check with gamecocksonline.com.

FULL PRESEASON STANDINGS