Gamecock softball picked to finish fourth in SEC

Mike Gillespie,
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —- The Southeastern Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll Wednesday where the Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth among the 13 teams. Florida, Georgia and Tennessee rounded out the top-four, while Arkansas was picked to finish fifth.

The defending SEC Champion Gators, along with the Bulldogs and Kentucky received the 13 first-place votes.

Coming off a 49-17 season in which Carolina finished third in the SEC and reached its second-ever super regional, the Gamecocks look to build upon last season’s success with 13 returners for the 2019 year.

South Carolina opens the season Feb. 7 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, against BYU and Baylor before starting SEC play March 8 against Kentucky at Carolina Stadium at Beckham Field.

For more information on the Gamecocks, continue to check with gamecocksonline.com.

FULL PRESEASON STANDINGS

  1. Florida (10)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Tennessee
  4. South Carolina 
  5. Arkansas
  6. LSU
  7. Kentucky (1)
  8. Alabama
  9. Auburn
  10. Mississippi State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Missouri
Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Mark Kingston hires former Gamecock as student ass...
Ridge View grad accepts invite to NFL Combine
Martin looks ahead to Gamecocks road trip, updates...
New USC running back coach says players at positio...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android