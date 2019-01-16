Mark Kingston hires former Gamecock as student assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Justin Row, a two-year letterwinner on the University of South Carolina baseball team, will join the Gamecocks’ coaching staff as a student assistant coach, head coach Mark Kingston announced Wednesday afternoon.

Row, who was an infielder for the Gamecocks in 2017 and 2018, will help with various aspects of the program while earning his degree in the spring of 2019. The La Verne, Calif., native played in 86 games in his Carolina career, hitting .331 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI. Row had a breakout senior season, playing in 57 games with 47 starts and hitting .347 with 13 doubles and seven home runs. He was named to the Greenville Regional All-Tournament team after going 3-for-5 with two RBI in the tournament opener against Ohio State and 5-for-11 in the three Gamecock wins. He was seventh in the SEC in batting average and hit .357 in conference contests. His two-run home run against LSU helped the Gamecocks to an 8-6 come-from-behind win and series sweep while his three doubles in the Sunday win at Vanderbilt clinched a series win for Carolina.

Row was named to the 2018-17 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll and will graduate in the spring with a degree in sociology.

The Gamecocks open the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 15 with a 4 p.m. contest against Liberty.