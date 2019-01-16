Midlands food bank helping out federal workers

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A Midlands food back is working to give relief to federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

“If you’re struggling to make ends meet, this is a big deal,” Mary Louise Resch, with Harvest Hope food bank said.

Since the government shutdown started, Harvest Hope has seen an increase of federal employees looking for assistance.

“It breaks my heart talking to the TSA folks yesterday,” Resch said. “They’re still there every day, doing what they need to do.”

The food banks shelves are stocked, which is common this time of year, but the high demand for food going out isn’t.

“This is an event that we didn’t budget for, we didn’t plan, but that doesn’t mean we are going to turn away people,” Resch said.

On Wednesday, Harvest Hope loaded up boxes of food and toiletries that will be delivered to employees at the Columbia airport who are working without pay.

“We’re going to continue to serve them until the shutdown is over,” Resch said. “And possibly beyond that as people began to catch up paying their bills.”

Along with unpaid workers, the food bank has to provide for those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. DSS will be issuing February’s benefits on Thursday.

“Over 230,000 households affected,” Dana Outlaw, Division of County operations director said. “They’ll need to plan accordingly and be mindful that they will not receive an additional benefit in February.”

This means SNAP recipients have to stretch their funds until March.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer at Harvest Hope click here.