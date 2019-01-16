Orangeburg deputies arrest 5 people on multiple charges for drugs and weapons

Nicole Jefferson

Dekwon Hilliard

Trey Gadson

Kawanda Sykes

Marquiese Berry









ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges after investigators attempted to serve one of the individuals a warrant, says Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This was a perfect example of how dangerous this job can be,” he said. “These guys go to the house early Tuesday for one individual and find several individuals inside with weapons, including a loaded AR-15.”

Kawand Sykes, 39, was charged with attempted murder from a different incident, possession with intent to distribute “Molly” or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Marquise Berry, 23, and Trey Gadson, 22, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute “Molly” or sometimes known as “ecstasy,” possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Nicole Jefferson, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute “Molly,” possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Dekwon Hilliard, 23, was charged with possession with intent to distribute “Molly,” possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and trafficking marijuana.

Deputies were attempting to serve a murder warrant on Sykes, who is accused of shooting and injuring a man at Roosevelt Gardens in October 2018.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Hilliard was out on a $15,000 bond after being charged in May 2018 for aiding two murder suspects who were part of a trio of escapees from the detention center.

Investigators entered the apartment, Berry attempted to pull a loaded handgun from his pocket while others were in reach of an AR-15 rifle loaded with two magazines taped together for quicker reload.

In total, 518.5 grams of marijuana was located, seven grams of methamphetamine, two grams of “Molly,” a quantity of US currency, a fully-loaded AR-15 with two magazines, a .40 caliber handgun, and a 9mm handgun, two digital scales, a pair of brass knuckles, and a side knife.

Bond was denied for all five individuals.