Special Olympics Torch Run kicks off at State House

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Raising money for our state’s bravest athletes one step at a time.
The “South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics” kicked off at the State House on Wednesday.
The event included several guest speakers from law enforcement agencies from around the state.
100% of the money raised through the “South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run” directly benefits the more than 28-thousand athletes in the Palmetto state.

