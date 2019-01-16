Suspects caught on camera crashing car into storefront during burglary

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for suspects accused of ramming their car into the side of a family dollar in the 7416 block of Garners Ferry Road in order to steal an ATM. Police say the incident happened around 4AM this morning.

Authorities are now investigating to find out if the same suspect involved in this most recent crime are responsible for a similar type burglary that took place nearly a month ago at a convenience store at 1316 Leesburg Road.

Columbia police are asking people to take a close look at the clothes the suspects are wearing in the surveillance video to see if they recognize anything that may help in their search for the individuals responsible.

If you have any information that may be able to help police in the search for the people seen in this video you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. See the surveillance video posted on the link here:

http://ow.ly/5eP630nl6Mf