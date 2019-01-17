Duo charged in connection to deadly Richland County shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies have announced the arrest of two suspects connected to a January 6th homicide.

Authorities have charged 17-year-old Hassan Reynolds with murder and attempted armed robbery and 22-year-old David Caughman is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. This after Deputies found the victim, Jose Martinez, shot in the upper body.

Martinez later died of his injuries. Caughman was arrested last week and is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The second suspect, Reynolds was arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina and is being held there pending an extradition hearing.

