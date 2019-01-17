TSA report contradicts claims of extraordinarily long wait times during government shutdown

(WOLO) – Contrary to previous reports of long security checkpoint wait times during the government shutdown, the TSA has released its report debunking accounts of travel woes.

According to TSA’s “Checkpoint Operations Statement” for Wednesday (1/17), the average wait time for passengers across the country’s 42 most popular airports was less than 30 minutes.

The longest wait time was at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport with a security checkpoint wait time of 39 minutes.

Wednesday’s report also shows a national rate of 6.1 percent of unscheduled absences compared to five percent the same day last year. Many employees reporting the inability to work due to financial limitations.

You can see the TSA’s full statement here.