TSA report contradicts claims of extraordinarily long wait times during government shutdown

Joshua Clothier,

(WOLO) – Contrary to previous reports of long security checkpoint wait times during the government shutdown, the TSA has released its report debunking accounts of travel woes.

According to TSA’s “Checkpoint Operations Statement” for Wednesday (1/17), the average wait time for passengers across the country’s 42 most popular airports was less than 30 minutes.

The longest wait time was at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport with a security checkpoint wait time of 39 minutes.

Wednesday’s report also shows a national rate of 6.1 percent of unscheduled absences compared to five percent the same day last year. Many employees reporting the inability to work due to financial limitations.

You can see the TSA’s full statement here.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, Politics
Tags:
Share

Related

Families worry about future SNAP benefits during g...
Man escapes his burning home, struck and killed by...
Sexual assault suspect out on bond arrested for mu...
Teen charged with attempted murder after car hits ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android