WATCH: Dawn Staley recaps Thursday night loss to Mississippi State

In its fourth top-10 game of the season, #15/20 South Carolina women’s basketball fell to #7/6 Mississippi State (17-1, 5-0 SEC) 89-74 in Starkville Thursday night. The Gamecocks (12-5, 4-1 SEC) shot an impressive 58.6 percent from the floor in the first half and entered the fourth quarter within one point, but saw the Bulldogs end the game on a 24-10 run.