WATCH: Frank Martin recaps thrilling win over Vanderbilt Wednesday Jan 17, 2019 12:19 AM EST Mike Gillespie, The Gamecocks rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 74-71 Wednesday night to remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play.