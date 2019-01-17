WATCH: Frank Martin recaps thrilling win over Vanderbilt Wednesday

Mike Gillespie,

The Gamecocks rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 74-71 Wednesday night to remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play.

