Everything You Need to Know About Sunday Night’s Eclipse

A lunar eclipse will happen on Sunday night. It starts at 10:34 pm. It will be total from 11:41 pm to 12:43 am, peaking at 12:12 am. It will end at 1:51 am. The skies will be completely clear, so viewing will be great here in the Midlands. But bundle up. It’ll be cold and blustery with temperatures in the 30’s. Here’s a link to everything about the eclipse.

https://earthsky.org/tonight/supermoon-lunar-eclipse-january-20-21?utm_source=EarthSky+News&utm_campaign=f34b99fec9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c643945d79-f34b99fec9-395281113