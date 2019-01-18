Orangeburg deputies arrest man on multiple charges for drug possession, trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges.

Terrance “TJ” Smith, 39, has been charged with trafficking the drug “Molly”, better known as ecstasy, trafficking cocaine 100 grams or more, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams.

“This individual had in his possession quite a number of illegal items, including marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy,” he said. “This is not the first time we’ve had contact with this person.”

Smith was sought in 2017 when undercover agents bought 65 grams of cocaine from him.

Smith was taken into custody after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s after an inspection of a residence on Gospel Hill Court and a vehicle at the location turned up cocaine and marijuana.

128 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of marijuana, more than 100 dosage units of Molly at the property inside a van and inside the home, according to warrants.

Smith’s bond is set for Saturday.