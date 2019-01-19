New jobs coming to Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– 25 new jobs are coming to Richland County.

The Governor’s office says a manufacturing facility is locating to Richland County, creating the new jobs.

According to a release, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. USA, a manufacturer of raw materials will locate new production operations in Richland County.

The company’s $19.5 million investment is projected to create 25 new jobs, according to the Governor’s office.

Miwon Specialty Chemical’s 65,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 1700 Longwood Road in Columbia, S.C. and is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2020, say officials.

Hiring is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, and interested applicants can visit www.miramer.comfor more information.