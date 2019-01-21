Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse Images

John Farley,

Last night’s super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse did not disappoint. It was super because it appeared larger in the sky – because it was closer than average. It was blood because it turned red in the shadow of the earth. It was wolf because that’s generally what’s the full moon in January is called.

Here’s a link to some really great pictures.

https://www.livescience.com/64554-photos-super-blood-wolf-moon-eclipse.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20190121-ls

