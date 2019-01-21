WATCH: Frank Martin previews matchup with No. 16 Auburn Tuesday
South Carolina (9-8, 4-1 SEC) is back in action at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night when it hosts No. 16/15 Auburn (13-4, 2-2 SEC) for a 6:30 p.m. matchup. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Andy Kennedy (analyst) will handle the call for the SEC Network.
STARTING FIVE
> The Gamecocks look to rebound on Tuesday against Auburn after most recently suffering their first SEC loss of the season on Saturday at league-leading LSU. The Gamecocks were down early, and were unable to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit in the loss.
> Rookie guard A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points at LSU in 38 minutes of action. Lawson was 15-of-29, 51.7 percent, from the floor in a pair of road games last week, pacing the Gamecocks in each of those games (also a team high 24 at Vanderbilt). Lawson leads Carolina this season (overall games) with 13.6 points per outing.
> Foul trouble has plagued Carolina’s senior forward Chris Silva in the two most recent matchups. He was held to just 13 minutes and two points in the win at Vanderbilt, before playing just eight minutes (7 points) in the loss at LSU.
> Last season against Auburn in Columbia, the Gamecocks snapped a six-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over the 10th-ranked Tigers. Graduate student guard Frank Booker scored 19 points behind four 3s, and Silva added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Key to the win, holding Auburn sharp shooter Bryce Brown to just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.
> What was key to the recent five-game win streak? Carolina’s offense. The Gamecocks averaged 82.8 points per game during the stretch, with four averaging double-figures. Gravett (14.8), Lawson (13.8), Silva (13.2) and rookie forward Keyshawn Bryant(12.4) averaged double-figures, and as a team, the Gamecocks hit 45.1 percent (134-297) from the field. To compare, through the first 11 games of the season, Carolina was 4-7, scoring 72.0 points per game and hitting just 41.4 percent overall.
COACHES VS. CANCER SUITS AND SNEAKERS WEEK
> It’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week! Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event that unites coaches across the country to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer, and promotes the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer. While coaching games this week, Frank Martin and his staff will wear sneakers with their game attire as a visible reminder about the importance of fighting cancer.
THROUGH 17 GAMES…
> Carolina is 6-4 in home games, 2-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site contests.
> Three average double-figures (overall games), led by rookie guard A.J. Lawson’s 13.6 points per outing. Silva (11.9) and Gravett (11.5) also average double figures.
> Six active Gamecocks average at least 7.0 points per game, and seven average at least 20 minutes per outing.
> In the SEC stats (overall games), Carolina is seventh in free throw percent (72.0%), and in SEC games, Carolina’s 73.8 percent at the line is tied for fifth.
> Carolina’s 16.2 forced turnovers per game is ranked 36th nationally.
> Sophomore forward Felip Haase paces the Gamecocks at the free throw line, as he has hit 41-of-46 attempts – 89.1 percent.
> Carolina is 9-8 overall and 4-1 in SEC contests.
> The Gamecocks look for their fourth straight win at home on Tuesday vs. Auburn.
> During the current home win streak – vs. North Greenville, Mississippi State and Missouri – Carolina is averaging 46.2 percent from the field (90-195), 34.8 percent from 3-point range (23-66) and 82.5 percent from the free throw line (66-80). Silva also has 11 blocks during the stretch, an average of 3.7 per game.
> Carolina averages 11.76 offensive rebounds per game (overall games) this season, which is sixth in the SEC and 69th nationally.
> Senior guard Hassani Gravett hit a trio of 3s in both of Carolina’s game last week. He has hit two or more 3s in 10 games this season, and three or more in six games.
> Rookie guard A.J. Lawson paced the Gamecocks in scoring at Vanderbilt and at LSU. He has led or shared the team lead in scoring a team high seven times in 2018-19.
> South Carolina returns seven letterwinners from last season’s 17-16 squad, including senior guard Hassani Gravett and senior forward Chris Silva.
> Carolina welcomes nine newcomers to its roster this season, including transfers and six freshmen student-athletes. Jair Bolden (transfer/George Washington/guard), redshirt-junior Raymond “Quad” Borup (r-junior/forward), graduate transfer Tre Campbell(transfer/Georgetown/guard), Keyshawn Bryant (freshman/guard), Jermaine Couisnard (freshman/guard), Alanzo Frink (freshman/forward), A.J. Lawson (freshman/guard), T.J. Moss (freshman/guard) and Nathan Nelson (freshman/forward).SCOUTING THE TIGERS
> Auburn is 13-4 overall this season, and 2-2 in SEC contests.
> The Tigers are led by head coach Bruce Pearl in his fifth season.
> AU’s SEC wins have come against Georgia and at Texas A&M, with their losses at Ole Miss and most recently vs. Kentucky on Saturday.
> Three average double-figures for the Tigers, led by Bryce Brown’s 16.9 per game. He also paces the team in 3-point field goal percent (40.0%), having hit 60-of-155 from beyond the arc.
> Point guard Jared Harper adds 15.2 points per game, and is averaging an SEC high 6.6 assists per game, which ranks 11th nationally. He also takes care of the ball, as he ranks 23rd nationally in assist to turnover ratio (3.0).
> In the SEC stats, Auburn ranks second in scoring offense (84.2 ppg), fourth in scoring defense (67.4 ppg), fifth in 3-point field goal percent (36.3%), second in blocked shots per game (6.0), third in assists (16.5) and second in steals (9.7).
COMING UP NEXT
Carolina travels to face Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Stillwater. The Cowboys are coached by Gamecock great, Mike Boynton Jr. Tip time for the matchup is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) on the call.