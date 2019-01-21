WATCH: Frank Martin previews matchup with No. 16 Auburn Tuesday

South Carolina (9-8, 4-1 SEC) is back in action at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night when it hosts No. 16/15 Auburn (13-4, 2-2 SEC) for a 6:30 p.m. matchup. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Andy Kennedy (analyst) will handle the call for the SEC Network.

STARTING FIVE

> The Gamecocks look to rebound on Tuesday against Auburn after most recently suffering their first SEC loss of the season on Saturday at league-leading LSU. The Gamecocks were down early, and were unable to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit in the loss.

> Rookie guard A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points at LSU in 38 minutes of action. Lawson was 15-of-29, 51.7 percent, from the floor in a pair of road games last week, pacing the Gamecocks in each of those games (also a team high 24 at Vanderbilt). Lawson leads Carolina this season (overall games) with 13.6 points per outing.

> Foul trouble has plagued Carolina’s senior forward Chris Silva in the two most recent matchups. He was held to just 13 minutes and two points in the win at Vanderbilt, before playing just eight minutes (7 points) in the loss at LSU.

> Last season against Auburn in Columbia, the Gamecocks snapped a six-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over the 10th-ranked Tigers. Graduate student guard Frank Booker scored 19 points behind four 3s, and Silva added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Key to the win, holding Auburn sharp shooter Bryce Brown to just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

> What was key to the recent five-game win streak? Carolina’s offense. The Gamecocks averaged 82.8 points per game during the stretch, with four averaging double-figures. Gravett (14.8), Lawson (13.8), Silva (13.2) and rookie forward Keyshawn Bryant (12.4) averaged double-figures, and as a team, the Gamecocks hit 45.1 percent (134-297) from the field. To compare, through the first 11 games of the season, Carolina was 4-7, scoring 72.0 points per game and hitting just 41.4 percent overall.

COACHES VS. CANCER SUITS AND SNEAKERS WEEK

> It’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week! Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event that unites coaches across the country to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer, and promotes the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer. While coaching games this week, Frank Martin and his staff will wear sneakers with their game attire as a visible reminder about the importance of fighting cancer.