Deputies: 4 people connected to armed robbery on Zimalcrest Drive arrested

Richland Co. deputies say Damond Hardy, 32, is charged with Armed Robbery. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richland Co. deputies say Keyon Prophet, 25, is charged with Armed Robbery for the Zimalcrest Dr. incident. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richland Co. deputies say Journey Snell, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact for the Zimalcrest Dr. robbery. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richland Co. deputies say Taurus Caesar, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact for the Zimalcrest Dr. robbery. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center







RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Co. deputies have arrested 4 people who are now charged in connection with an armed robbery on Zimalcrest Dr. Saturday.

Authorities say Damond Hardy, 32, and Keyon Prophet, 25, are charged with Armed Robbery.

Taurus Caesar and Journey Snell, 19, are charged with accessory after the fact.

Investigators say on Jan. 19th, they responded to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Dr. in reference to an Armed Robbery incident.

All four are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.