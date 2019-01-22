Deputies: 4 people connected to armed robbery on Zimalcrest Drive arrested
RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Co. deputies have arrested 4 people who are now charged in connection with an armed robbery on Zimalcrest Dr. Saturday.
Authorities say Damond Hardy, 32, and Keyon Prophet, 25, are charged with Armed Robbery.
Taurus Caesar and Journey Snell, 19, are charged with accessory after the fact.
Investigators say on Jan. 19th, they responded to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Dr. in reference to an Armed Robbery incident.
All four are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.