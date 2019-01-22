Braves agree to terms with OF Nick Markakis

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with OF Nick Markakis on a one-year contract for the 2019 season worth $4 million. The deal also includes a club option for 2020 worth $6 million. The Braves’ 40-man roster is now full.

Markakis, 35, joined OF Dale Murphy (1982-1985) and OF Andruw Jones (2005) as the only players in franchise history to earn a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger award in the same year, winning both honors last season after going to his first All-Star Game and hitting .297 with 14 home runs, 43 doubles, 93 RBI and a .806 OPS in 162 games. The right fielder was one of two players in the majors to start all 162 games in 2018, and just the fifth Braves player since the National League went to a 162-game schedule in 1962 to accomplish the feat. Markakis’ 43 doubles ranked as third most in the National League, and he became the first Braves player in franchise history (since 1876) to collect at least 35 doubles in four straight seasons.

Markakis became a free agent following the conclusion of last season, finishing a four-year contract he signed with Atlanta on December 5, 2014. He hit .284 (690-for-2,427) over the length of the deal, with 38 home runs and a .759 OPS in 636 games. His 636 games played since 2015 rank second in the majors, one off the lead of Manny Machado, while Markakis’ 690 hits are ninth.

Originally drafted seventh overall by Baltimore in 2003, Markakis made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2006. He spent nine seasons with Baltimore, earning two Gold Glove awards and hitting .290 (1,547-for-5,331) in 1,365 games. For his career, Markakis has hit .288 (2,237-for-7,758) with 474 doubles, 179 home runs and a .782 OPS in 2,001 games.