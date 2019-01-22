Bus driver hailed hero after rescuing more than 30 kids from burning bus

ABC Team,

Darlington, SC. (WPDE) —A car slammed into the back of a stopped school bus Tuesday morning in in the Pee Dee, caught fire and spread the flames to the bus.

Authorities say the driver of the school bus safely evacuated all 34 children on board after the accident.
Officials say the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing when it was rear ended.

Authorities say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital but no one as seriously hurt from the crash.

