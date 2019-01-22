CPD investigate armed robbery at Dollar General on Beltline Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on 619 Beltline Blvd. on Monday.

Investigators say a male suspect entered the store and stole an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators are continuing to review the surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.