CPD investigate armed robbery at Dollar General on Beltline Blvd.

Kenneil Mitchell,

Columbia Police are looking for a male suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General on Beltline Blvd. at gunpoint. Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on 619 Beltline Blvd. on Monday.

Investigators say a male suspect entered the store and stole an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators are continuing to review the surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Deputies: 4 people connected to armed robbery on Z...
Man extradited from North Carolina to South Caroli...
Armed suspect accused of taking young woman and ch...
Search for Two Notch burglary suspect

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android