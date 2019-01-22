Electric Pickup Trucks to Roll Off American Assembly Line in 2020

John Farley,

An American start-up company, Rivian, has purchased an abandoned auto plant about 100 miles south of Chicago. The plan is that they will produce electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with deliveries starting in 2020. The vehicles are projected to have a range of 400 mile before needing recharging. Rivian’s founder and CEO is a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. Here’s a link to the full article. https://www.npr.org/2019/01/22/685852007/new-electric-pickup-truck-faces-an-uphill-climb-to-get-americans-on-board?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social

Categories: Weather Blog
Share

Related

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse Images
Everything You Need to Know About Sunday NightR...
Lunar Eclipse This Sunday Night
Ice at the South Pole is Melting 6 Times Faster th...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android