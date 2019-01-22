Electric Pickup Trucks to Roll Off American Assembly Line in 2020

An American start-up company, Rivian, has purchased an abandoned auto plant about 100 miles south of Chicago. The plan is that they will produce electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with deliveries starting in 2020. The vehicles are projected to have a range of 400 mile before needing recharging. Rivian’s founder and CEO is a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. Here’s a link to the full article. https://www.npr.org/2019/01/22/685852007/new-electric-pickup-truck-faces-an-uphill-climb-to-get-americans-on-board?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social