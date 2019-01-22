Gamecock baseball starts team practice this weekend with three scrimmages

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks baseball team will begin full team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

The action begins on Friday afternoon (Jan. 25) with a 3:30 p.m. scrimmage. The scrimmage on Saturday, Jan. 26 begins at 1:30 p.m., but fans can enter at noon to watch warm-ups and batting practice as part of Fan Appreciation Day. Following the scrimmage, fans will get a chance to meet the 2019 team and receive autographs on this year’s poster. The weekend will conclude with a 1:30 p.m. scrimmage on Sunday, Jan. 27.