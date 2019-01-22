Gamecock running back seeking transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A Gamecock running back is looking at transferring, according to USC Tuesday.

Crestwood High grad Ty’Son Williams entered his name into the transfer portal, meaning he’s received clearance to explore different transfer opportunities.

Williams has been a mainstay at running back the last two seasons, playing in eight games this season. He finished with 328 yards and four touchdowns, catching nine passes for 152 yards.

Williams, who has one year remaining at the D1 level, transferred from North Carolina, but a hand injury late in the season cost him playing time down the stretch.

The running back joins a list of four other Gamecocks who have entered the transfer portal, including defensive end Shameik Blackshear, safety Javon Charleston and defensive backs Nick Harvey and Jaylan Foster.