S.C. pastor accused of choking pregnant woman is now free on bond

Associated Press,

S.C. pastor Rashan Wilson, 35, is free on bond after being arrested for accusations of strangling a woman pregnant with his child. Al Cannon Detention Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina pastor accused of strangling a woman pregnant with his child is free on bond.

News outlets report 35-year-old Rashan Lamar Wilson, of North Charleston, was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Police say the alleged assault happened Monday at the Southside Impact Church in Charleston when the woman went there to drop off two children she and the pastor have together.

