WATCH: Mark Kingston’s message coming off Super Regional run: “Don’t panic”

The second season of the Mark Kingston era starts in a little more than three weeks when the Gamecocks host Liberty at Founders Park. Kingston inaugural season at USC was outstanding. His Gamecocks advanced to the Super Regionals, before falling to Arkansas in three games. On Wednesday during media day, the second-year USC head coach had a message for his team following last year’s run to the postseason: “Don’t panic.”