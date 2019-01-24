It’s Oven-Like in Australia

Australia is baking in what will likely be its hottest summer on record (their summer is our winter). One of the remarkable records that was set this week is a temperature of 120 degrees within 230 feet of the ocean – where the water temperature at the time was around 73 degrees. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology this is the hottest temperature recorded so close to any ocean. What makes this so remarkable is that usually the ocean cools the temperatures on land nearby. But not this time.

Check out this article that covers the whole heat wave.

https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/120F-Shadeand-Water-Australias-Record-Melting-Summer-Intensifies