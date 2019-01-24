Third burglary suspect arrested in connection to a December 2018 burglary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection with a December 2018 burglary in Cope.

Markese Wilson, 19, was charged with one county of first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, tow counts of malicious injury to real property, and criminal conspiracy.

Bond was denied for Wilson.

Marquise Berry, 23, from Orangeburg, and Trey Gadson, 22, of Cope, were taken into custody last week Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and Special Operations officers served a warrant on an attempted murder suspect.

However, once inside the same apartment as the attempted murder suspect, they discovered several more individuals, three weapons including an AR-15, and more than 500 grams of marijuana.

Initially charged with drugs and weapons-related charges, Berry and Gadson were later charged with the same burglary as Wilson.

Wilson, though, was not part of the drugs and weapons seizure of last week.

Bond was denied last week on the first-degree burglary charges on Berry and Gadson while a cash or surety bond was set on their remaining charges.

Investigators say that together the three men broke into a residence off Carver School Road on December 7.

The home owner returned home to find the door to the residence open.

At that point, the home owner realized someone taken a quantity of electronics and personal items after the home had broken into.

TVs, Christmas presents, a camera, a handgun, and a Yamaha four wheeler were among the nearly $10,000 worth of items missing.

