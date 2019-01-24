Three future Gamecocks named McDonald’s All-Americans

Chicago, Ill. (Jan. 24, 2019) – On Thursday, McDonald’s announced the final team rosters for the 42nd annual McDonald’s All American Games, and three future Gamecocks all received high school basketball’s biggest honor.

Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal and Zia Cooke will all play in the All-American game on March 27 in Atlana.

Here’s the official release from McDonalds:

The Girls West Team includes Ohio native and Ohio State-bound Kierstan Bell (McKinley High School—OH), highly ranked Haley Jones (Archbishop Mitty High School—CA), who has committed to Stanford and Jordyn Oliver (Prosper High School—TX), who will play at Baylor next season. The Girls East Team will be led by top-ranked Tennessee recruit Jordan Horston (Columbus Africentric High School—OH). She will be joined by South Carolina-bound Aliyah Boston (Worcester Academy—MA) and Diamond Miller (Franklin High School—NJ), who has committed to play at Maryland. All players on both the East and West Teams have committed to college in the fall, but the schools with the most 2019 All Americans from the Girls Teams are South Carolina and Stanford with three girls each. “The McDonald’s All American Games has a rich history of showcasing the nation’s top talent and paving the way for basketball greatness,” said Morgan Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Co-Chairman. “We’re very eager to return to Atlanta for the second consecutive year, giving fans the opportunity to once again see future basketball legends step on the court.” “We’re proud to celebrate this huge accomplishment for every player and are excited to watch how they continue to grow throughout their basketball career,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Co-Chairman. Since 1978, over 1,400 players have competed in the McDonald’s All American Games. They form an elite group of some of the top names in basketball history, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart. Alumni include current college standouts Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett of Duke and Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn.