Alligators Survive Frozen Ponds

John Farley,

You may have seen pictures like this before and it certainly looks bad for the Alligator.

But what may surprise you is that this alligator is fine. He’s just snorkeling his way through the frozen water. Alligators go into something similar to hibernation. It’s called brumation, where their metabolism lowers dramatically and they don’t even need to eat for 4 or 5 months. Here’s a link to the complete story. https://www.livescience.com/64592-alligators-weird-snout-behavior-winter.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20190125-ls

 

