Gunman kills 2 men in separate shootings, then kills himself

Associated Press,

State College Police respond to a shooting at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill at the Ramada Inn Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and wounding two other people, then broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.

The initial shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University’s main campus.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, of Bellefonte, shot and killed 62-year-old Dean Beachy, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar. He also wounded a woman whom he apparently had been in a relationship with, along with another man.

Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot another man before turning the gun on himself.

