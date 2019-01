Lexington S.C. (WOLO)- Lexington 2 is looking to hiring more teachers for the school district.

Saturday, February 2nd the district will be hosting its annual recruitment fair from 9 AM until noon.

The district will be offering a $2,500 signing bonus in select areas like secondary math, special education, foreign language, and middle level areas.

Walk-ins are accepted but if you wish to pre-register click here.