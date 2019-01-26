Berkeley Co. deputies capture 3 escaped inmates

UPDATE: Berkeley County deputies have captured all three suspects.

UPDATE: Deputies have apprehended Eric Evander Garner. Deputies are still looking for 33-year-old Thomas Davidson Matthew.ORIGINAL POST: https://www.facebook.com/BerkCoSheriff/posts/2151959084880580 Posted by Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 26, 2019

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were searching in Moncks Corner after three inmates escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Deputies say 41-year-old Eric Evander Garner, 33-year-old Thomas Matthew Davidson, and a third inmate were on the loose after kicking out a plexiglass window that was not secured.

The unidentified inmate was recaptured shortly after the escape, and the arrest of Garner was announced around 1:27 PM, and the arrest of Davidson was announced around 2:40 PM.