Berkeley Co. deputies capture 3 escaped inmates
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Berkeley County deputies have captured all three suspects.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were searching in Moncks Corner after three inmates escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Deputies say 41-year-old Eric Evander Garner, 33-year-old Thomas Matthew Davidson, and a third inmate were on the loose after kicking out a plexiglass window that was not secured.
The unidentified inmate was recaptured shortly after the escape, and the arrest of Garner was announced around 1:27 PM, and the arrest of Davidson was announced around 2:40 PM.