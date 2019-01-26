Community comes together to support Allen Benedict Court residents

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The community is banning together to help the more than 400 displaced residents from Allen Benedict court after gas leaks were found and two people died.

Drop off sites have opened up in the Midlands to support Allen Benedict Court residents.

Organizations and individuals in the community have come together to drop off truck and car loads of supplies for residents.

Items needed are toiletries, non perishable food items and personal items.

You can make a donation to Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2521 Richland Street, Columbia SC 29204 from 9am-5pm.

Or Cecil Tillis Building, located at 2111 Simpkins Lane Columbia,SC 29204 FROM 9am-6pm.