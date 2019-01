Carolina baseball closes first weekend of full practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Now 19 days from first pitch, Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks concluded their first weekend of work in the 2019 preseason, playing their third and final scrimmage of the weekend Sunday at Founders Park.

USC opens Mark Kingston’s second season at the helm at 4 p.m. on February 15 with the first of a three-game set against Liberty.