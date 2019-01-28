Deputies: Sumter man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter man has been charged with sexual assaulting a eight-year-old minor, Sumter County deputies say.

Shaun Campbell, 31, of Wedgefield is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor to the 1st degree.

Sumter deputies say the victim and her mother reported Campbell early January 2019, saying he would completely undress the victim and caress on her body on different occasions in 2004, at a location on the 2700 block of Burnt Gin Road in Sumter.