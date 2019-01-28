COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Walmart says that it will be giving pay increases to its truck drivers.

The retail giant has been dealing with a nationwide trucker shortage and high turnover rates.

Walmart announced that over 8,000 drivers will see a $15,000 dollar year raise.

However, there are requirements for the pay increase, depending on the length of time the driver has worked for the company.

The company hopes the incentive will help to retain their current drivers and hire at least 900 new ones this year.