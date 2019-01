2019 Five Points St Patrick’s Day festival lineup announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The annual Five Points St. Patrick’s Day festival is around the corner and the band lineup was announced.

The headline for this year is Dashboard Confessional.

Some local favorites will include Villanova, Fat Rat Da Czar and the Boomtown Waifs will perform.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s festival, visit http://www.stpatscolumbia.com/